Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent Lighting - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

Vansky bias light strip
More like this

This bias lighting strip, currently discounted by 64% on Amazon from $49.99 down to just $17.99, reduces eye-strain caused by differences in picture brightness from scene to scene in movies, shows and games, by adding a subtle backlight to your monitor or TV.  The LED lights can be changed with up to 20 color selections customizing and setting the mood of your workspace. The strip is easy to install and can be cut to size and plugs directly in the USB port of the TV or monitor.  Just Plug-and-play!

The Vansky Bias Lighting Strip currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars (read reviews).  For more information and buying options, see the discounted bias lighting strip on Amazon

This story, "64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent Lighting - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Vansky® Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Strip Multi Color RGB LED Neon Accent Lighting System Kit for Flat Screen TV LCD, Desktop PC

    $17.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
microservices
Eclipse embraces Java microservices initiative

The MicroProfile effort to improve enterprise Java will continue at the open source tools organization

5 tips for developers3
5 tips to help developers keep up with changing technologies

Developers want to learn new technologies and build new things. These five tips can help keep your...

Frustrated man with head on computer
When should you quit your programming job?

Here's how to tell when your coding job isn't all it's cracked up to be -- and it's time to take off...

Despite risk, 1,000 in tech pledge not to help Trump's data efforts

Participating in the pledge means agreeing not to help the government create a database that can be...