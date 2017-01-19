Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

21% off Polaroid ZIP Mobile Photo Printer with ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

polaroid printer
More like this

Enjoy the power and fun of a Polaroid camera without the Polaroid camera. This little standalone photo printer connects to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and is powered by a rechargeable lithium polymer battery, so it's designed to be portable, easy and fun to use. On a single charge the gadget will print 25 photos -- without ink. Instead, it uses heat to produce deep, vibrant colors that are completely smudge-proof, on 2x3 paper that is waterproof, tear-proof and backed with adhesive so you can peel-and-stick for added fun. Paper is easy to find on Amazon and comes in packs of 20, 30 or 50 (on sale here). A compact and protective carrying case is also available at what seems to be a reasonable price (found here).  The Polaroid ZIP mobile printer currently averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,400 customers (read recent reviews). Its typical list price of $129.99 has been reduced by 21% to $102.14, a price you'll reveal only after adding the product to your cart. If you're looking for a fun and unusual summer gift idea for yourself or someone on your list, see the discounted Polaroid ZIP mobile printer now on Amazon.

This story, "21% off Polaroid ZIP Mobile Photo Printer with ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer w/ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology - Compatible w/iOS & Android Devices - Red

    MSRP $125.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • Polaroid POLZ2X350 2x3-Inch Premium Zink Photo Paper Quintuple Pack for Polaroid Snap, Z2300, Socialmatic Instant Cameras & Zip Instant Printer (50 Sheets)

    $24.88
    View
    on Amazon

  • Khanka Hard Storage Carrying Travel Case Bag for Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer w/ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology - Black

    $7.39
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Java sign public domain
New JVM language stands apart from Scala, Clojure

Eta, a Haskell dialect, can reuse Java libraries, features strong type safety, and is immutable by...

How to avoid becoming a dead-end developer
Stop now: Don't be that dead-end developer

Sensing a possible stall in your coding career? Here’s how to break free and tap your true potential

09 opensource
The 6 unwritten rules of open source development

Do you want to be a successful and valued member of an open source project? Follow these unwritten...

diamond light source synchrotron main chamber
OSGi at the UK's biggest science lab

Developers at Diamond Light Source set out to migrate a mission-critical, Java-based acquisition system...