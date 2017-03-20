Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
53% off Blitzu Cyborg Ultra Bright USB Rechargable Bike Light - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

The Blitzu Cyborg 168T Bike Tail light features 50 micro-LED chips, and emits up to 168 Lumens. It is simple to install and you can mount this rear light anywhere you want in seconds, such as the handlebar, the seat post or anywhere on the frame.

Stop wasting your money and never buy batteries again. The Cyborg 168T bicycle rear light charges from your computer or any device with a USB port. It only takes 2 hours to fully charge.  The Blitzu Cyborg 168T Bike Light averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews) from over 2,200 customers.  Amazon indicates that its typical list price of $39.99 has been reduced by 53% to just $18.37. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "53% off Blitzu Cyborg Ultra Bright USB Rechargable Bike Light - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Blitzu Cyborg 168T USB Rechargeable Bicycle Tail Light

    $18.37
    View
    on Amazon
