53% off Inateck USB 3.0 Dual-Bay Hard Drive Cloning Station - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

hdd clone
This gadget from Inateck will duplicate any 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch SATA HDD/SSD drive quickly and automatically without the need for a computer, by just pushing a button. Once cloning has started, an LED indicator shows you 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100% completion status. Or don't kick off the cloning process, and the unit allows you to move files freely between drives as you would an external HDD/SSD. Built-in safeguards protect against overheating, overvoltage, current leaks, short circuits, peak voltage, and other disturbances to ensure safe data access and transfers. The unit currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 720 customers (read reviews). With a typical list price of $79.99, this 53% off deal puts it at just $37.99. See the discounted Inateck HDD/SSD cloning station now on Amazon.

This story, "53% off Inateck USB 3.0 Dual-Bay Hard Drive Cloning Station - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Inateck USB 3.0 to SATA Dual-Bay USB 3.0 Hard Drive Docking Station with Offline Clone Function for 2.5 Inch & 3.5 Inch HDD SSD SATA (SATA I/ II/ III) Support 2x 8TB & UASP, Tool-free

    $37.99
    View
    on Amazon
