Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

23% off HDMI Cloner Box for Gaming or HD Video Stream Capture, No PC needed - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

hdmi cloner
More like this

Here's a device any gamer or video enthusiast may want to have on hand. Connect a game console, DVD, or any video source to this gadget via its HDMI input, and with the push of a button it captures and saves the video stream to any attached USB flash drive, with no PC required. Advanced hardware H.264 encoding captures your live gameplay or video playback in 1080p Full HD, while keeping the file size low and capturing speeds high. Averaging 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 170 customers (read reviews), the gadget's $129.99 list price has been reduced 23% to $99.99. With the unit you'll get a free 16gb USB stick to get you started (enough for several hours of video). See the discounted cloner box now on Amazon.

This story, "23% off HDMI Cloner Box for Gaming or HD Video Stream Capture, No PC needed - Deal Alert " was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • ClonerAlliance HDML-Cloner Box,No need PC,Capture game and HD streaming videos.

    $99.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
microservices
Eclipse embraces Java microservices initiative

The MicroProfile effort to improve enterprise Java will continue at the open source tools organization

5 tips for developers3
5 tips to help developers keep up with changing technologies

Developers want to learn new technologies and build new things. These five tips can help keep your...

Frustrated man with head on computer
When should you quit your programming job?

Here's how to tell when your coding job isn't all it's cracked up to be -- and it's time to take off...

Despite risk, 1,000 in tech pledge not to help Trump's data efforts

Participating in the pledge means agreeing not to help the government create a database that can be...