Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

58% off RAVPower Portable Multi-Functional Power Bank with 9000mAh Built-in Apple Lightning Connector and AC Plug - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

ravpower portable

The RAVPower Savior 9000mAh portable charger has both a built built-in Apple Lightning Connector and a foldable two prong wall plug so you don't need to bring an extra cable to charge your Apple Device.  The additional USB output is 1A & Lightning output is 2.4A - this means you can have incredible charging speeds up to 3.4A 

This unit currently receives 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews). It is currently discounted by 58% from it listed price of $99.99.  Check out the buying options to purchase this now for $41.99 on Amazon

  •  

This story, "58% off RAVPower Portable Multi-Functional Power Bank with 9000mAh Built-in Apple Lightning Connector and AC Plug - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • RAVPower Multi-Functional 9000mAh PowerBank with Built-in Apple Lightning Connector and AC Plug

    $41.99 MSRP $99.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
spanner primary image
How Google’s cloud is ushering in NewSQL

Google’s Spanner cloud database is ushering in a new wave of SQL databases that support traditional...

building blocks wooden toy
Google’s Firebase taps serverless cloud functions

Firebase features a cross-platform SDK with capabilities for cloud data storage and synchronization...

A main writing code on a whiteboard
Oracle has a plan to make Java 9 migration easier

Temporarily permitting illegal reflective access from code on the class path could support a more...

hot coffee java beans cup steam
Oracle's Reinhold debunks ‘misconceptions’ about Java 9

The recent vote on Java 9's modularity specification failed, leaving the planned July 27 release in...