43% off Moonrays Solar Weatherproof Outdoor LED Landscape Lights - Deal Alert

landscape lights

If you're looking for curb appeal after the sun goes down, or an added element of safety along pathways, you may want to consider this deal. This stylish set of 8 landscape lights is solar powered and designed for all-weather operation. Its internal batteries charge during the day, and is completely removable and replaceable if needed (standard rechargeable AA's). The list price of $43.99 has been reduced by 43% to just $24.90 for a set of 8. And right now an additional 10% off coupon can be applied at checkout as well. See the discounted Moonrays solar landscape lights now on Amazon.

This story, "43% off Moonrays Solar Weatherproof Outdoor LED Landscape Lights - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Moonrays 91381 Payton Solar LED Plastic Path Light, 2X-Brighter, 8-Pack, Black

    $24.90 MSRP $43.99
