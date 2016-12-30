Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

38% off Maxboost 4.8A/24W Dual USB Port Smart Car Charger - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

car charger
More like this

Don't roll the dice with those cheap chargers you find in the impulse section near the cash register. This one from Maxboost is an Amazon #1 best seller with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 6,600 people (read reviews). Amazon indicates that its typical list price of $15.99 has been reduced 38% to $9.99. Keep this 24W / 4.8A USB car charger in the glove box, and know that you'll have juice for your tablet, phone, or other USB mobile device any time you need it while on the road. It features dual USB ports, a compact rugged design, and intelligent circuitry to prevent against short circuiting, over-heating, over-currents, and over-charging. See this highly rated and discounted dual port USB charger now on Amazon.

This story, "38% off Maxboost 4.8A/24W Dual USB Port Smart Car Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Maxboost 4.8A/24W 2 Smart Port Car Charger

    $9.99 MSRP $15.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
high priority sign arrow
Oracle survey: Java EE users want REST, HTTP/2

Oauth and OpenID, eventing, and JSON-B also ranked high on developer wish lists

Roboy angry robot
AI tools came out of the lab in 2016

AIs may not have feelings, but they're well on the way to analyzing ours -- and to understanding a...

overstuffed suitcase
Python 3.6 is packed with goodness

More async support, more type-hinting power, more speed, and more efficient memory usage top a long...

military bootcamp army exercise drills service
Coding boot camp grads write better code

Boot camp grads lead college grads in practical programming skills, but lag in deeper understanding of...