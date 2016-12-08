Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

48% off Travel Cord Organizer - Electronics Accessories Case & Cable Organizer - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

Travel Cable Organizer
More like this

Designed to protect and safeguard your electronic gadgets and save time on the go by easily storing and finding everything you need. This travel organizer offers a secure storage space for cord management, laptop and computer accessories putting everything you need in one place. This organizer also gives you special space inside for credit cards, passports, also for boarding passes, smartphone, tickets and has many pockets where you can put coins, keys, USB, SIM card, earphones, and other small accessories. Give yourself or someone else the gift of stress-free travel.  The travel cord organizer's typical list price of $30.99 has been reduced 48% to $15.99. See the discounted Travel Cord Organizer now on Amazon.

This story, "48% off Travel Cord Organizer - Electronics Accessories Case & Cable Organizer - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Travel Cord Organizer - Electronics Accessories Case & Cable Organizer

    $15.99 MSRP $30.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
microservices
Eclipse embraces Java microservices initiative

The MicroProfile effort to improve enterprise Java will continue at the open source tools organization

5 tips for developers3
5 tips to help developers keep up with changing technologies

Developers want to learn new technologies and build new things. These five tips can help keep your...

Frustrated man with head on computer
When should you quit your programming job?

Here's how to tell when your coding job isn't all it's cracked up to be -- and it's time to take off...

Despite risk, 1,000 in tech pledge not to help Trump's data efforts

Participating in the pledge means agreeing not to help the government create a database that can be...