Weighing in at just over a pound, the AUKEY Sountank is the ideal lightweight, water resistant companion speaker for your all your adventures. The dual 5 watt speaker drivers are powered by a 2600mAh rechargeable battery delivering up to 30 continuous hours of wireless audio. Utilizing the latest in Bluetooth audio with A2DP, improved connection stability, faster pairing, lower latency, and lower power consumption from connected devices when wirelessly streaming audio across distances up to 33ft. This speaker has a durable silicone casing providing a rugged layer of protection from daily wear and tear. This speaker recently received a 4 out of 5 star rating (read review). The Aukey's list price of $54.99 has been reduced 18% to $44.99. (See it on Amazon)

This story, "18% off AUKEY SoundTank Bluetooth Water Resistant Speaker with 30-Hour Playtime - DealPost" was originally published by TechConnect.