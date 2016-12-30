Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
42% off 17-Piece Precision Smartphone Repair Kit For iPhone, Android, Samsung and Others - Deal Alert

phone repair kit
Save money by repairing your own device. This 17-piece tool set averages 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 490 people (read reviews), and is discounted 42% off its typical list price. The 17-piece kit works with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and more. It includes several hard to find tools, constructed of heavy duty materials and lightly magnetized to make the job easier.

- All-metal screwdriver
- 12 metal bits 
- 2 nylon pry bars 
- Sim card ejector
- Small suction cup 
- Durable, handy carrying case

The set typically lists for $25 but is currently discounted down to $14.50. See the discounted 17-piece smartphone repair kit now on Amazon.

This story, "42% off 17-Piece Precision Smartphone Repair Kit For iPhone, Android, Samsung and Others - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • 17-Pc Precision Magnetic Smartphone Tool Set

    $14.50 MSRP $24.95
