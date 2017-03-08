Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

60% off Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

charging station
More like this

PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to provide the fastest possible charge of up to 2.4 amps per port on this charging station from Anker. A total of ten ports pump out 60 watts of power, enabling simultaneous multi-device charging, from smartphones to tablets and everything in between. Built-in safety features protect you and your devices. This powerful 10-port charging station currently averages 5 out of 5 stars from 1,100 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price has been reduced 60% to $39.99.

This story, "60% off Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger

    $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
binary code vortex
Serverless computing: Freedom for devs at last

Strip away your infrastructure headaches with our clear-eyed guide to serverless and the public cloud...

coming soon
Java 9 gets a release date: July 27

JDK 9, which features modularization and ahead-of-time compilation, will be released this summer

garbage collection trash truck
Java garbage collector proposal aimed at performance testing

The Epsilon project could benefit testers, but it wouldn't bring manual memory management to Java

Type dependency and variances in Java
Type dependency in Java, Part 1

Covariance and contravariance might seem esoteric, but you'll need these concepts more than ever as the...