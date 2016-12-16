Stocking Stuffer Ideas, Deals and Discounts - Deal Alert

Just because it fits in a stocking doesn't make it a good idea, or a smart use of your money this season. Here we've compiled a list of great techie stocking stuffer ideas that are reasonably priced, highly rated, and deeply discounted. We'll update this list throughout the season as we find you more good deals on sensible stocking-stuffers.

51% off Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable

This USB-C cable connects your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer's USB-C port for syncing and charging. Currently discounted 51% on Amazon from Apple, taking its typical list price down to just $19. See the discounted cable on Amazon.

53% off Apple USB-C to USB Adapter

This USB 2.0 cable connects your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer's USB port for syncing and charging, or to the Apple USB Power Adapter for convenient charging from a wall outlet. It's currently discounted 53% on Amazon from Apple, taking its typical list price down to just $9. See the discounted adapter on Amazon.

53% off Kangora 300 Lumens LED Tactical Mini Flashlight, Pack of 5

Heavy duty, compact and tough as nails makes the Kangora tactical torch perfect for hunting, camping or your next search and rescue mission. An ultra Bright zoomable 300 Lumens LED illuminates up to 600 feet. Features high, low, and strobe modes and a sturdy belt clip. Operates off a single AA battery. Right now Amazon is selling a pack of 5 for the discounted price of $26.99.

67% off iClever BoostCube 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger with Foldable Plug

This 40W/8A 4-port output wall charger from iClever detects the charging capacity of each device, and provides the fastest possible charge of up to 2.4 amps per port, charging any four USB-enabled devices simultaneously. Its compact design features a foldable plug. It contains multiple internal protection mechanisms to guarantee the safety of your device. iClever's BoostCube averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from nearly 1,000 people (read reviews). It's typical list price has beed reduced 67% to just $19.99. See it on Amazon.

48% off iPhone 7 Secure-Fit Workout Arm Band and Protective Case Bundle

This lightweight and ultra-comfortable band from Encased is designed to securely fit your iPhone 7 4.7" by simply clipping on & off the included iPhone case (2016 Slimfit edition case, by Encased), so you won't need to place it in and out of another case or sleeve for your workout. The band comes in several different color options, and is fully adjustable to fit all arm sizes up to 14". The highly reflective pattern provides nighttime jogging & running protection, and its unique design maintains full touchscreen and button functionality during your workout with 0% screen obstruction. Its typical list price of $34.99 has been reduced 48% to just $18 for both the band and iPhone 7 case combo. See the discounted workout band on Amazon.

50% off Shining Buddy Head Lamp, Water & Shock Resistant

This highly-rated head lamp is ultra-bright, dependable, comfortable, and has an easy-to-wear design. A go-to tool for working around the house, or out for a late-night hike. Its no-slip strap is adjustable enough to accommodate everyone, from adults to children. Three AAA batteries (included) supply more than 12 hours of bright light before needing to be replaced. This head lamp averages 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 1,800 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $29.99 has been reduced 50% to just $14.97. See the discounted head lamp now on Amazon.

70% off ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Cooking Thermometer

The ThermoPro TP-03 is an effective solution to achieve the most accurate temperature in a matter of seconds. With a simplistic yet practical design, and at the push of the button, the foldaway probe will pop open for quick an easy temperature reading, and when you're done taking the temperature measurement you can fold the probe back into the holding to ensure the probe is kept safe and clean. Stop overcooking or under-cooking your meat and perfect meat temperatures like a professional, ensuring the perfect temp every time you're grilling or cooking. It typically lists for $25.99 and is being discounted 70%, down to $7.49. Learn more or purchase the discounted ThermoPro TP03 Thermometer at Amazon.

62% off RAVPower Portable Charger 6700mAh (2.4A Output & 2A Input) for Smartphones

With a minimalistic design weighing in at only 7.1 oz and providing up to 2 extra charge for most smartphones, the Luster Battery Pack is essential for keeping your devices powered throughout the day. iSmart technology automatically detects and delivers the optimal charging current for any connected device- ensuring the fastest and most efficient charge. The Luster charger is perfect for a stocking stuffer and comes in 4 bold colors: Gold, Black, Blue and Pink. Currently receiving 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,500 people (read reviews) on Amazon, and the listed price of $50 has been reduced 62% to just $18.99. See it on Amazon now.

46% off Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge

This tire pressure guage from Fovsal features a lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in low light, and doubles as a vehicle emergency tool with LED flashlight, car window breaker, seat belt cutter, and red safety light. It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $20 has been reduced 46% to just $10.87. See it now on Amazon.

62% off Phaiser BHS-730 Bluetooth Sweatproof Sport Earbuds, Magnetic

Bluetooth 4.1 and A2DP stereo transfer protocols to produce bigger bass, lighter-than-air treble, and perfect phone call clarity every time. Bullet-shaped Comply T-400 M memory foam tips provide total isolation from external noise. It's designed to withstand the toughest environments, and the earbuds are made from Aviation Grade Aluminum-Magnesium-Alloy which doesn't add weight. And a LiquipelTM Nano-Coating means it can be dropped into water and will live to see another day. The BHS-730's are magnetized, so they stick to each other and stay securely around your neck when you need to take them out of your ears. Along with the earbuds you get a generous 7 sets of ear tips, a 60-day "no questions asked" return policy, and a lifetime sweatproof warranty as well. See the discounted Phaiser BHS-730 now on Amazon

23% off Maxboost 4.8A/24W Dual USB Port Smart Car Charger

Don't roll the dice with those cheap chargers you find in the impulse section near the cash register. This one from Maxboost is an Amazon #1 best seller with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 5,100 people (read reviews). Amazon indicates that its typical list price of $12.99 has been reduced 23% to $9.99. Keep this 24W / 4.8A USB car charger in the glove box, and know that you'll have juice for your tablet, phone, or other USB mobile device any time you need it while on the road. It features dual USB ports, a compact rugged design, and intelligent circuitry to prevent against short circuiting, over-heating, over-currents, and over-charging. See this highly rated and discounted dual port USB charger now on Amazon

68% off Anker Astro E1 Ultra Compact High Speed Portable Charger

This inexpensive smartphone charger from Anker is the size of a candy bar, and has enough juice to recharge any smartphone, including the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, at least 1-2 times over. It's discounted 68% to just $16, making it a good stocking-stuffer idea. The Astro E1 currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 4,300 people on Amazon (84% rate 5 stars: See reviews), and it's listed there as a #1 best-seller. See the attractively priced Anker Astro E1 charger now on Amazon.

73% off TechMatte Air Vent Magnetic Universal Car Mount for Smartphones

The MagGrip Vent Car Mount is a sturdy, cradle-less device holding system focused on simplicity. Pop it onto your car's air vent and magnets do all the work. Currently discounted to just $8 and averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 7,000 people. Learn more, or buy it now, on Amazon.

53% off J5 Tactical V1-Pro Ultra Bright 3 Mode Flashlight

Heavy duty, compact and tough as nails. Perhaps the last flashlight you'll ever need. That's how J5 Tactical describes their V1-Pro. A super bright 300 lumens LED produces an intense beam of light up to 600 feet with high, low and strobe modes. It can take a beating, is weather resistant, and works for hours on a single AA battery. With nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon, it averages 4.5 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.95 has been reduced by 53% to $13.95. See the discounted J5 Tactical V1-Pro flashlight now on Amazon.

42% off Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump

The Wine Saver is a vacuum pump that extracts the air from an opened wine bottle and re-seals it using a rubber stopper. The airtight vacuum inhibits the oxidation process that is responsible for the deterioration of wine. The vacuum is created by placing a stopper into the neck of the opened bottle and pumping it until resistance is detectable. The pump incorporates a patented 'click' mechanism that indicates when a sufficient airtight environment has been established. Currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,900 people (read reviews). It's discounted 42% on Amazon, so you can get it right now for just $9.

72% off Etekcity 2 Pack Portable Outdoor LED Camping Lantern

Whether used for camping, trick or treating, or power outages, this lantern will provide up to 12 hours of bright omnidirectional LED lighting to see your surroundings. When the battery power of the lantern runs low, the brightness will dim to an energy saving mode to provide longer lasting illumination (up to 4 hours of low power usage). It's lighter, brighter and more portable than most flashlights while still featuring the rugged durability to withstand the outdoors. The military grade exterior is water resistant for more practical use in a high range of environments. Ideal for children, the lantern needs no setup or prepping with fires and oil. The design provides full omnidirectional lighting for clear vision no matter where you may turn. The fold-out collapsible handles make for easier portability and hanging. This lantern averages 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews) and the 2 pack's list price of $49.99 has been reduced 66% to $13.99. Check it out on Amazon.

52% off Blitzu Cyborg Ultra Bright USB Rechargable Bike Light

The Blitzu Cyborg 168T Bike Tail light features 50 micro-LED chips, and emits up to 168 Lumens. It is simple to install and you can mount this rear light anywhere you want in seconds, such as the handlebar, the seat post or anywhere on the frame.

Stop wasting your money and never buy batteries again. The Cyborg 168T bicycle rear light charges from your computer or any device with a USB port. It only takes 2 hours to fully charge. The Blitzu Cyborg 168T Bike Light averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews) from over 1,000 customers. Amazon indicates that its typical list price of $39.99 has been reduced by 52% to just $18.82. See it now on Amazon.

45% off Epica Emergency Solar Hand Crank AM/FM/NOAA Digital Radio, Flashlight, Cell Phone Charger

Are you ready for a hurricane situation or other emergency weather? Looking for the perfect camping radio that will last for years? Be the prepared one in your group with this no-hassle, sure-fire emergency radio and flashlight. Two minutes of cranking nets you at least 20 minutes of lights on or radio. With its compact design, 3-LED flashlight, and 5-way charging (hand crank, solar, USB, AC and DC), and retractable antennae, you'll never be left in the dark. The high-quality digital tuner (AM/FM/all 7 WeatherBand channels) lets you get all your news. Also, you can charge your cell with it. The rugged body and solar panels are water resistant and will stay strong between uses. The unit averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 800 people (read reviews). Its typical list price of $39.95 has been reduced to $21.95.

20% off Nomader Collapsible 22 Oz Water Bottle

Guaranteed to never shatter, leak or dent, the 22 ounce Nomader collapsible water bottle is healthy, versatile, stylish, and comes backed by a lifetime warranty. The Nomader bottle is certified BPA free and made from 100% food-grade material. It's engineered with a thick, soft silicone body and a rigid insulated sleeve. Foldable for compact travel, handles hot or ice cold drinks, and is dishwasher safe. A patented locking twist cap eliminates spills with a quick half-turn, and doubles as a hygienic and protective spout cover. Nomader claims this water bottle will be with you for many years and backs its claims with its lifetime warranty. Averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 500 people (read reviews), its typical list price of $24.95 has been reduced 20% to just $19.95 on Amazon, making it a good stocking stuffer consideration for this holiday season.

18% off American Red Cross Blackout Buddy, The Emergency Nightlight

Just leave the slim and trim Blackout Buddy in your wall socket and you’ll never be in the dark. It automatically turns on when the power goes out so that you can easily locate it. Then, fold away the prongs and you've got yourself a flashlight. A very bright idea from the American Red Cross. Flip a switch and the Blackout Buddy also doubles as an LED nightlight, so you can keep your kids' rooms, hallways, or kitchen always illuminated. The Blackout Buddy keeps itself charged and provides up to 4 hours of light when needed. It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,400 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price of $17.50 has been reduced 18% to just $14.29.

53% off LOOP Worldwide Travel Adapter with Dual USB Charging Ports

Power and charge in over 150 Countries with US UK EU & AUS/CHINA Plugs. This adapter works in Canada, Russia, Asia, Central America, South America and the Middle East to name a few. Dual USB charging ports for simultaneously charging your USB devices as well. A 6-amp fuse (and built-in spare fuse) is included, as well as an 18-month warranty. LOOP's travel adapter averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 580 people (read reviews). It's $39.95 list price has been reduced a generous 53% to just $18.95. To learn more, or to take advantage of this discount, hop over to Amazon.

44% off Tactical Bracelet with Fire Starter, Compass and Military Grade 550 Paracord

From starting fires, to fishing, to making a sustainable shelter, be more prepared for whatever the world throws your way with a tactical bracelet like this one from Aegis Gears. The band, adjustable between 6 and 9 inches, is made from 12 feet of Mil Spec grade type III paracord (in a king cobra weave) so it's extremely strong and reusable. It features a compass, a magnesium firestarter rod, and a serrated ultra-sharp eye knife fire striker. The bracelet averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 300 people (read reviews). Its list price of $26 has been reduced 44% to just $13.99. See the discounted Aegis Gears Tactical Paracord Bracelet S Series now on Amazon