22% off ASUS Chromebook C202 11.6" Rugged Water Resistant Design, 180 Degree Hinge - Deal Alert

The highly rated Chromebook C202 from ASUS features a 180-degree hinge, a spill-resistant keyboard, and a reinforced rubber wrapped frame that meets the daily rigors and intense usage that can happen in and outside the home or classroom. The ASUS Chromebook C202 uses a 360 degree WIFI antenna featuring latest generation 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi which provides strong reception to minimize poor signal connection while you are on-the-go. With a built-in HDMI, USB ports, and a SD card reader, ASUS Chromebook C202 makes data transferring and sharing easy and fast. This model features an Intel Celeron N3060 Processor, 4 GB DDR3 RAM, Storage, 16GB Flash Storage, 11.6-inch HD 1366x768 Anti-Glare Display, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a charge. All for the currently discounted price of just $179. See the discounted ASUS Chromebook on Amazon.

