Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

22% off ASUS Chromebook C202 11.6" Rugged Water Resistant Design, 180 Degree Hinge - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

asus chromebook
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The highly rated Chromebook C202 from ASUS features a 180-degree hinge, a spill-resistant keyboard, and a reinforced rubber wrapped frame that meets the daily rigors and intense usage that can happen in and outside the home or classroom. The ASUS Chromebook C202 uses a 360 degree WIFI antenna featuring latest generation 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi which provides strong reception to minimize poor signal connection while you are on-the-go. With a built-in HDMI, USB ports, and a SD card reader, ASUS Chromebook C202 makes data transferring and sharing easy and fast. This model features an Intel Celeron N3060 Processor, 4 GB DDR3 RAM, Storage, 16GB Flash Storage, 11.6-inch HD 1366x768 Anti-Glare Display, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a charge. All for the currently discounted price of just $179. See the discounted ASUS Chromebook on Amazon.

This story, "22% off ASUS Chromebook C202 11.6" Rugged Water Resistant Design, 180 Degree Hinge - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Asus Chromebook C202SA-YS02

    $179.99 MSRP $229.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
microservices
Eclipse embraces Java microservices initiative

The MicroProfile effort to improve enterprise Java will continue at the open source tools organization

5 tips for developers3
5 tips to help developers keep up with changing technologies

Developers want to learn new technologies and build new things. These five tips can help keep your...

Frustrated man with head on computer
When should you quit your programming job?

Here's how to tell when your coding job isn't all it's cracked up to be -- and it's time to take off...

Despite risk, 1,000 in tech pledge not to help Trump's data efforts

Participating in the pledge means agreeing not to help the government create a database that can be...