The Explorer 50 Bluetooth Headset from Plantronics averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 2,000 people (read reviews) on Amazon, where its typical list price of $25.48 has been reduced 29% to just $17.99. The Plantronics Explorer 50 Bluetooth headset reduces background noise, connects to two smartphones, streams your music and GPS directions, and has a power-saving DeepSleep mode. Up to 11 hours of talk time. It's designed to fit either ear, the earloop swivels and rotates for a stable fit. See the discounted Explorer 50 now on Amazon.

This story, "29% off Plantronics Explorer 50 Bluetooth Headset - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.