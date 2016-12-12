8 big data predictions for 2017

Market research and advisory firm Ovum estimates the big data market will grow from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $9.4 billion by 2020. As the market grows, enterprise challenges are shifting, skills requirements are changing, and the vendor landscape is morphing. The coming year promises to be a busy one for big data pros. Here are some predictions from industry watchers and technology players.

1. Data scientist demand will wane

Demand for data scientists is softening, suggests Ovum in its report on big data trends. The research firm cites data from Indeed.com that shows flat demand for data scientists over the past four years. At the same time, colleges and universities are turning out a greater number of graduates with data science credentials.

“Who is recruiting these prospects? In all likelihood, excluding online digital businesses, relatively few enterprises outside the Global 2000 are absorbing them, and few would have any idea of how to use data scientists,” Ovum writes. “For the mass of organizations that rely on packaged analytics, the need is not for data scientists per se, but applications or tools that apply data science under the hood.”