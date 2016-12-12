Get started with Azure Machine Learning

Machine learning is fast becoming the go-to predictive paradigm for data scientists and developers alike. Of the many tools available for tapping neural networks, Microsoft’s Azure ML Studio offers a quick learning curve that won’t take deep data or coding chops to get up and running.

Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio is a cloud service for performing value prediction (regression), anomaly detection, structure discovery (clustering), and category prediction (classification). While my previous tutorial for TensorFlow revealed how Google’s open source machine learning and deep neural network library requires you to roll up your sleeves a bit before digging in, Azure ML Studio’s graphical, modular approach will have you testing machine learning models quickly, as you will see below.

Let’s get started.

Prerequisites