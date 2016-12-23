News

AI tools came out of the lab in 2016

The kinds of tools that built one of the most remarkable AIs of the year are now available for any business to use

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

Roboy angry robot

The projector in Roboy's head can be used to express emotions -- here, the mouth turns down and the robot's eyes and cheeks turn red in a cartoon-like expression of anger.

 Credit: Peter Sayer / IDG News Service
More like this

You shouldn't anthropomorphize computers: They don't like it.

That joke is at least as old as Deep Blue's 1997 victory over then world chess champion Garry Kasparov, but even with the great strides made in the field of artificial intelligence over that time, we're still not much closer to having to worry about computers' feelings.

Computers can analyze the sentiments we express in social media, and project expressions on the face of robots to make us believe they are happy or angry, but no one seriously believes, yet, that they "have" feelings, that they can experience them.

Other areas of AI, on the other hand, have seen some impressive advances in both hardware and software in just the last 12 months.

Deep Blue was a world-class chess opponent -- and also one that didn't gloat when it won, or go off in a huff if it lost.

Until this year, though, computers were no match for a human at another board game, Go. That all changed in March when AlphaGo, developed by Google subsidiary DeepMind, beat Lee Sedol, then the world's strongest Go player, 4-1 in a five-match tournament.

AlphaGo's secret weapon was a technique called reinforcement learning, where a program figures out for itself which actions bring it closer to its goal, and reinforces those behaviors, without the need to be taught by a person which steps are correct. That meant that it could play repeatedly against itself and gradually learn which strategies fared better.

Reinforcement learning techniques have been around for decades, too, but it's only recently that computers have had sufficient processing power (to test each possible path in turn) and memory (to remember which steps led to the goal) to play a high-level game of Go at a competitive speed.

Better performing hardware has moved AI forward in other ways too.

In May, Google revealed its TPU (Tensor Processing Unit), a hardware accelerator for its TensorFlow deep learning algorithm. The ASICs (application-specific integrated circuit) can execute the types of calculations used in machine learning much faster and using less power than even GPUs, and Google has installed several thousand of them in its server racks in the slots previously reserved for hard drives.

The TPU, it turns out, was one of the things that made AlphaGo so fast, but Google has also used the chip to accelerate mapping and navigation functions in Street View and to improve search results with a new AI tool called RankBrain.

Google is keeping its TPU to itself for now, but others are releasing hardware tuned for AI applications. Microsoft, for example, has equipped some of its Azure servers with FPGAs (field-programmable gate arrays) to accelerate certain machine learning functions, while IBM is targeting similar applications with a range of PowerAI servers that use custom hardware to link its Power CPUs with Nvidia GPUs.

For businesses that want to deploy cutting-edge AI technologies without developing everything from scratch themselves, easy access to high-performance hardware is a start, but not enough. Cloud operators recognize that, and are also offering AI software as a service. Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure have both added machine learning APIs, while IBM is building a business around cloud access to its Watson AI.

The fact that these hardware and software tools are cloud-based will help AI systems in other ways too.

Being able to store and process enormous volumes of data is only useful to the AI that has access to vast quantities of data from which to learn -- data such as that collected and delivered by cloud services, for example, whether its information about the weather, mail order deliveries, requests for rides or peoples' tweets.

Access to all that raw data, rather than the minute subset, processed and labelled by human trainers, that was available to previous generations of AIs, is one of the biggest factors transforming AI research today, according to a Stanford University study of the next 100 years in AI.

And while having computers watch everything we do, online and off, in order to learn how to work with us might seem creepy, it's really only in our minds. The computers don't feel anything. Yet.

Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
military bootcamp army exercise drills service
Coding boot camp grads write better code

Boot camp grads lead college grads in practical programming skills, but lag in deeper understanding of...

linux shell
5 rock-solid Linux distros for developers

Developers want power, flexibility, stability, and ease, and these Linux distributions have it all

security code attack hack
Google open-sources test suite to find crypto bugs

Developers can use Project Wycheproof to test cryptographic algorithms against a library of known...

microservices
Eclipse embraces Java microservices initiative

The MicroProfile effort to improve enterprise Java will continue at the open source tools organization