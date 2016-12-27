Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

star wars battlefront
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Fight for the Rebellion or Empire in a wide variety of multiplayer matches for up to 40 players, or in exciting challenges inspired by the films available solo, split-screen or through online co-op. Star Wars Battlefront combines this epic action on a galactic scale with stunning visual recreations of some of the most iconic planets, weapons, characters, and vehicles in the Star Wars universe and the original sound effects from the films, to give Star Wars fans the ultimate, authentic and immersive interactive experience they’ve been looking for.  This discounted deal Includes Star Wars Battlefront standard video game for PS4 and an official SteelBook, an Amazon Exclusive. A SteelBook is a limited, high quality, premium metal case.  Check it out on Amazon now.

This story, "11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4

    $39.99 MSRP $44.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
military bootcamp army exercise drills service
Coding boot camp grads write better code

Boot camp grads lead college grads in practical programming skills, but lag in deeper understanding of...

linux shell
5 rock-solid Linux distros for developers

Developers want power, flexibility, stability, and ease, and these Linux distributions have it all

security code attack hack
Google open-sources test suite to find crypto bugs

Developers can use Project Wycheproof to test cryptographic algorithms against a library of known...

microservices
Eclipse embraces Java microservices initiative

The MicroProfile effort to improve enterprise Java will continue at the open source tools organization