17% off SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller, Play New Minecraft Apple TV Edition - Deal Alert

gaming remote
Credit: Amazon
One of the biggest games in recent history is now even more widely available. Minecraft was just released on Apple TV (see review here on TechConnect), and no, you don't have to control it with that little silver remote. Take full control of the game with this Bluetooth gaming remote from SteelSeries, currently discounted 17% from $60 to $50 on Amazon. The SteelSeries Nimbus remote has all the control sticks, buttons and triggers you or your kids will need to control Minecraft right on your TV. A rechargeable Lithium ion battery provides up to 40 hours of gaming on a charge. This gaming controller can ultimately be used for any Apple TV game, not just Minecraft, and can be paired to your other iOS devices as well. See the discounted SteelSeries Nimbus remote on Amazon.

This story, "17% off SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller, Play New Minecraft Apple TV Edition - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

