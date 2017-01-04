News

Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option

The open source, multiplatform Gitea project for lightweight code-hosting is written in Go

Credit: Pexels
Developers are gaining another option for Git code-hosting with Gitea, a lightweight, self-hosted platform.

Offered as open source under an MIT license, Gitea aims to be the easiest, fastest, and most painless way of setting up a self-hosted Git service, the project's GitHub repo states. A community-managed fork of Gogs, for hosting a Git service, Gitea was written in Go and can be compiled for Windows, Linux, and MacOS. It will run on Intel, AMD, PowerPC, and ARM processors.

Gitea offers a solution for private repos, Rémy Boulanouar, a maintainer of Gitea, said. "For my own usage, I have dozens of project stored in Git in my personal laptop. I don't want to share them with everybody and don't want to pay to have private repositories of GitHub," he said. "I used BitBucket a while ago to have [a] free private repository, but since I have a personal server at home, I wanted to store everything on it. Gitea is the perfect match for me: free, fast, and small."

Proponents bill Gitea as easy to install, with users either able to run the binary or ship Gitea with Docker or Vagrant to package it. Gitea went to a 1.0.0 release in late December. "I wanted to have a GitHub-like [platform] in my own server but didn't wanted to install the huge GitLab," Boulanouar said. "I found Gogs during my search and wanted to make it really close to GitHub. I saw some missing feature and learned Go just for that."

