Stick these bright battery-powered lights anywhere indoors or out (they're weather-proof). They'll light up when motion is detected within 15-feet, and shut themselves off after 30 seconds of inactivity. Currently a best-seller on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 4,000 reviewers (read recent reviews). Its typical list price of $26.55 has been slashed 42% down to just $15.49 for a set of three, its lowest price. See the discounted Mr. Beams nightlights at their rock-bottom price on Amazon.

This story, "42% off Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Stick-Anywhere Nightlight, 3-Pack - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.