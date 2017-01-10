Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

66% Off Nero 2017 Platinum HD Multimedia Suite Software, PC Disk or Download - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

nero platinum 2017
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Create, edit, burn, convert, organize, stream, rip and play back videos, photos, and music like a professional, with the familiar maximum quality. Create audio CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray Discs. Import and play back your videos in HEVC (H.265) and edit your films with full HD video-editing previews. In addition, the new, direct export of individual sections from long videos saves time and effort. For that special touch, add striking 4K templates and effects, as well as perfect transitions to your videos. Play videos with embedded subtitles and drag and drop extra ones to the playback functions. Use the new Gracenote integration to add and play back original album art for single songs and whole albums. And with the improved Nero MediaHome WiFi Sync App, you can easily transfer photos and videos wirelessly from your iOS and Android smartphone to your PC and vice versa. The PC version typically lists for $129.99, but its price has been discounted a significant 68% to just $44.72 on Amazon, making this a very good deal on the popular software package. See the discounted Nero Platinum 2017 on Amazon.

This story, "66% Off Nero 2017 Platinum HD Multimedia Suite Software, PC Disk or Download - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Nero 2017 Platinum

    $44.72 MSRP $129.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Predictions for the Future of Programming
The future of programming

Our coding crystal ball offers clues about the kinds of turns your programming career will take in the...

The year ahead in app dev
The year ahead for Java, JavaScript, Swift, and Universal Windows

Java and Swift will see significant upgrades, while JavaScript frameworks and Microsoft tooling will...

artificial intelligence AI machine learning brain circuit
IBM: Next 5 years AI, IoT and nanotech will literally change the way we see

IBM offers its annual, eye-opening predictions for how technology will transform everyday life in the...

Google's Mountain View, California headquarters
Department of Labor sues Google over wage data

Google says it's provided hundreds of thousands of records to the agency, but called a handful of data...