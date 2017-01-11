Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

13% off Keurig K475 Single Serve K- Cup Pod Coffee Maker - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

keurig k475
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Keurig K475 brews a rich, smooth, and delicious cup every time with the quality you expect from Keurig. With a strength control setting for a bolder brew, five temperature settings, and multiple K-Cup, K-Mug, and K-Carafe pod brew sizes, you can customize your settings to get your perfect cup. The Keurig K475 is currently listed at just $93.49, it best price to date, and you'll only get this price when you add it to your cart. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "13% off Keurig K475 Single Serve K- Cup Pod Coffee Maker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Keurig K475 Single Serve Programmable K- Cup Pod Coffee Maker with 12 oz brew size and temperature control, Black

    MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Predictions for the Future of Programming
The future of programming: 11 predictions

Our coding crystal ball offers clues about the kinds of turns your programming career will take in the...

beagle dog puppy hound
Git Hound, Truffle Hog root out GitHub leaks

The two open source tools check for cyptographic keys and other sensitive information in code saved on...

building network construction architect
New functional language for JVM builds on Haskell, Clojure, ML

Like Lisp, Lux runs on the Java Virtual Machine but promises more power and flexibility than its...

The year ahead in app dev
The year ahead for Java, JavaScript, Swift, and Universal Windows

Java and Swift will see significant upgrades, while JavaScript frameworks and Microsoft tooling will...