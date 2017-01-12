Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Withings Thermo Wireless Smart Thermometer - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

withings thermometer
Credit: Amazon
More like this

With an exceedingly simple scan across the forehead, 16 infrared sensors take over 4,000 measurements to find the hottest point. It requires no contact with the skin, unlike traditional methods, making Thermo is the most sanitary way to take anyone’s temperature. Readings appear illuminated on the device, and if desired, will sync to your smartphone for tracking and much more. Its typical list price of $100 has been reduced 30% to $70. See the discounted Withings Thermo thermometer on Amazon.

This story, "Withings Thermo Wireless Smart Thermometer - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Withings Thermo - Smart Thermometer

    $69.97 MSRP $99.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
diamond light source synchrotron main chamber
OSGi at the UK's biggest science lab

Developers at Diamond Light Source set out to migrate a mission-critical, Java-based acquisition system...

security code big data cyberespionage byte
Should software developers have a code of ethics?

With the power to drive technology, comes great responsibility. What should developers do when faced...

Golang go puzzle pieces
Go 1.8 goes for efficiency and convenience

The latest release candidate for Go features HTTP2 Push support and an updated compiler back end for...

beagle dog puppy hound
Git Hound, Truffle Hog root out GitHub leaks

The two open source tools check for cyptographic keys and other sensitive information in code saved on...