InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

2017 Technology of the Year Awards

Did you notice that Google is giving away its magic sauce? Google engineers used to merely write papers about their creations, then leave it to others to come up with the software. Now we’re fortunate to get the real goods, for datacenter orchestration or deep learning or what have you, straight from the source.

Similarly, other cloud juggernauts are solving common problems and sharing the solutions through open source projects. Is it a surprise that Facebook came up with a better way to build mobile apps? Or a better way for clients to fetch data from a server? Maybe not, but you might be surprised by the clever approach Facebook has taken to endpoint security.

You’ll find these and other innovations that were born in, designed for, or inspired by the cloud among our latest Technology of the Year Award winners. Chosen by InfoWorld editors and product reviewers, these are the best tools for app dev, datacenter and cloud ops, data analytics, and information security that we encountered in the past year. Read on to meet our winners.

See also:

Technology of the Year 2017: The best hardware, software, and cloud services

[ InfoWorld's quick guide: Digital Transformation and the Agile Enterprise. | Cut to the key news in technology trends and IT breakthroughs with the InfoWorld Daily newsletter, our summary of the top tech happenings. ]