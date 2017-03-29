Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

36% off Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

raspberry pi 3 motherboard
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Currently discounted 33% on Amazon the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboardfeatures a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex A53 clocked at 1.2 GHz. The Pi 3 features on-board 802.11N WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

Specs:

  • 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU, 1 GB RAM
  • 802.11n Wireless LAN, 10/100Mbps Lan Speed
  • Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth Low Energy
  • 4 USB ports, 40 GPIO pins, Full HDMI port, Combined 3.5mm audio jack and composite video
  • Camera interface (CSI),Display interface (DSI), Micro SD card slot (now push-pull rather than push-push), VideoCore IV 3D graphics core

This Raspberry Pi 3 motherboard currently averages 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,000 customers (read reviews) and its list price of $59.99 is currently discounted 36% to $38.39.

This story, "36% off Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard

    $38.39 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

alert blur
Critical flaw alert! Stop using JSON encryption

Developers shouldn't use JSON Web Tokens or JSON Web Encryption in their applications at all, lest...

high priority sign arrow
Oracle sets priorities for Java 9 bug fixes

Speeding toward the Java 9 release date, Oracle will address only the highest priority bugs before July...

thumbs up multicultural
Stack Overflow survey reveals developer tech and career trends

Showing the impact of code schools, more than 50 percent of respondents are relatively new to the...