Save 14% Plus Another $20 on ASUS Dual-Fan Radeon Rx 480 4GB OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card - Deal Alert

asus graphics card
Credit: Amazon
Deploy into the VR rebellion with the Dual-fan Radeon RX 480 with 1-click overclocking. Auto-Extreme manufacturing technology with Super Alloy Power II components ensures premium quality and reliability while dual fans provide a quieter and cooler gaming environment. GPU Tweak II with XSplit Gamecaster delivers ultimate monitoring and streaming control. Patented Wing-Blade Fans for max air flow with 105% more air pressure. ASUS Dual-fan RX480 graphics cards have two HDMI ports for connecting a VR device and display at the same time, so you can enjoy immersive virtual reality experiences anytime without having to swap cables. Its list price of $220 has been reduced 14% to $189.99, but an additional post-purchase rebate offer drops the price further to $169.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Save 14% Plus Another $20 on ASUS Dual-Fan Radeon Rx 480 4GB OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • ASUS Dual-Fan Radeon Rx 480 4GB OC Edition AMD Gaming Graphics Card with DP 1.4 HDMI 2.0 (DUAL-RX480-O4G)

    $189.99 MSRP $219.99
    View
    on Amazon
