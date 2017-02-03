Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

47% off HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One, PS4 (White) - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

hyperx cloud gaming headser
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Let your opponents take the blows while you game without pain. HyperX Cloud cradles your head in a super-soft padded headband, memory foam ear cushions and leatherette-padded cups so even your late game will be comfortable. It's affordable, so there's no pain in the price either.  Pro-gaming optimized, HyperX Cloud is HiFi capable and delivers intense audio with crystal-clear low, mid and high tones plus enhanced bass-reproduction so you can lose yourself while you win. Plus you'll look sharp while playing, thanks to the unique HyperX design.

The headset averages 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 3,400 reviewers on Amazon (see reviews), where their typical list price of $149.99 has been reduced to $79.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "47% off HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One, PS4 (White) - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One¹, PS4, PS4 PRO, Xbox One S¹ (KHX-H3CLW) - White

    $79.99 MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Oracel bets Java EE future on REST
Oracle bets Java EE future on REST APIs

Oracle sees REST as key to modernizing future versions of Java EE for microservices and the cloud

spam email
GitLab database goes out after spam attack

Approximately six hours of data, including issues, merge requests, users, comments, and snippets, will...

​Google creates ‘crisis fund’ following US immigration ban

Tech giant, Google, has created a US$2 million crisis fund in response to US president Donald Trump’s...

test taking public domain
Skills certification coming for Node.js developers

The Node.js Foundation is creating a Certified Developer program to help companies and developers gauge...