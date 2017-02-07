Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
43% off Caller-ID Call Blocker For Robo-calls, Telemarketers and Other Nuisances - Deal Alert

phone call blocker
Credit: Amazon
Just hit the big red "block now" button and say goodbye to robocalls, telemarketer calls, solicitor calls, elections calls, junk faxes or anyone else you'd prefer not to hear from. This small and discreet gadget can also block international and private numbers, as well as full area codes. It has a 1,000 number/area code memory with 200 numbers pre-programmed. The popular gadget averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 3,350 people on Amazon (73% rate 5 stars -- read recent reviews here), where its original list price is reduced 43% to $79.99. See the discounted 1,200 number call-blocker on Amazon.

This story, "43% off Caller-ID Call Blocker For Robo-calls, Telemarketers and Other Nuisances - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • CPR Call Blocker V202 1200 Number Capacity Block Telemarketer Calls, Solicitor Calls, Junk Faxes

    $79.99 MSRP $139.99
    View
    on Amazon
