Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

netgear n300 router
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Currently discounted 33% and selling for just $19.99, the NETGEAR N300 WiFi Router with external antennas (WNR2020) offers high-performance wireless speeds of up to 300 Mbps, and for the current price is a good consideration for the internet needs in your second home, apartment, dormitory, or as a drop-in replacement of your legacy router. It also features external 5dBi antennas for improved WiFi coverage and Push 'N' Connect for easy WiFi connections. The scheduled WiFi on/off button allows for convenient power savings by scheduling times for WiFi to be turned off. It's currently rated 4 out of 5 stars from over 7,600 customers (read recent reviews here) on Amazon, where its been recently discounted 33% to a very reasonable $19.99. See the discounted N300 Wi-Fi router from Netgear on Amazon.

This story, "33% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas (WNR2020v2)

    $19.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Choosing your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Interfaces in Java
Java 101: Interfaces in Java

Extracting class interfaces into Java interfaces can increase the reusability of your code, but only if...

green light in madrid go proceed traffic
The best Go language IDEs and editors

Among dozens of options for developing Go programs, Gogland, Visual Studio Code, and Cloud9 rise to the...

code big data binary programming
Java and Python FTP attacks can punch holes through firewalls

The Java and Python runtimes fail to properly validate FTP URLs, which can potentially allow attackers...

red blue tools
5 open source security tools too good to ignore

Look to these clever open source tools to keep secrets out of source code, identify malicious files,...