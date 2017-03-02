33% off Resident Evil 7: Biohazard For PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
33% off Resident Evil 7: Biohazard For PlayStation 4

resident evil
Set within a sinister plantation mansion in modern day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil 6, players experience the terror directly from the first person perspective for the first time in the series. Embodying the iconic gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined "survival horror" some twenty years ago, Resident Evil 7 biohazard delivers a disturbingly realistic experience that will define the next era in horror entertainment. Its typical list price has been discounted 33%, at least for now, to $39.99 on Amazon. See the Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for PS4 deal on Amazon right now.

