DealPost

20% off Pre-order of Mass Effect Andromeda - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

mass effect
Credit: Amazon
Mass Effect Andromeda will be releasing on March 21, 2017 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon. If you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial -- get one here) you'll see the price drop an extra 20% on Mass Effect Andromeda (PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One). Price drop activates when you add it to your cart, and sinks the price from $59.99 to $39.99.

Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. There, players will lead our fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder-a leader of military-trained explorers. This is the story of humanity's next chapter, and player choices throughout the game will ultimately determine our survival.  See the discounted Mass Effect Andromeda on Amazon

This story, "20% off Pre-order of Mass Effect Andromeda - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

