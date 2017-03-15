Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Amazon Discounts its Fire Tablet Bundle an Additional $27.98 With This Code - Deal Alert

amazon fire tablet
Through this Saturday, sink the 16GB Fire Tablet bundle's already discounted price to just $59.99 using the code FIREBUNDLE at checkout -- a significant deal considering its typical $107.97 value. The bundle includes the latest 16GB Fire 7" Tablet with special offers ($69.99), Amazon cover ($24.99), and Nupro screen protector ($12.99). Amazon's newest Fire tablet features a rich 7" IPS display and a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. Integrated Alexa service lets you ask away with a button press. Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle e-books, apps and games, and enjoy them uninterrupted with Fire's long lasting 7-hour battery. See this deal on Amazon before it expires by adding to cart and applying FIREBUNDLE at checkout

At a Glance

  • Fire Essentials Bundle including Fire Tablet, 7" Display, Wi-Fi, 16 GB - Includes Special Offers, Amazon Cover - Black and Screen Protector

    $87.97 MSRP $107.97
    View
    on Amazon
