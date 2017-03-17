Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

17% off Ecobee3 Lite Wi-Fi Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

ecobee3
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Ecobee understands your local weather, schedule and desired comfort settings, to ensure your home is at the right temperature at the right time. Control it using your mobile device from anywhere, or using your voice via the Alexa service.  Get free monthly reports on how much energy you’ve saved and tips on how you can save even more. Ecobee monitors your heating and cooling systems and alerts you if it senses that something isn’t working properly. Currently the smart WiFi thermostat is discounted 17% off its typical list price, saving you $29. Get the Ecobee3 thermostat on Amazon now for $139.92

This story, "17% off Ecobee3 Lite Wi-Fi Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Ecobee3 Lite Thermostat, Wi-Fi, Works with Amazon Alexa

    $139.92 MSRP $169.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
green graphs and charts
Review: MongoDB learns cool new tricks

With useful graph search capabilities and important stability improvements, MongoDB 3.4 is a no-brainer...

Android developer mobile dev tools plaque public domain
Android switches to native Java 8 support

Hit the road, Jack -- Google is displacing the toolchain, but existing tools and plugins dependent on...

scissors cut trim chop
Scaled-down Scala variant cuts ties to the JVM

Taking advantage of the LLVM compiler platform, Scala Native expands language’s opportunities on...

cloud security
Google tries to beat AWS at cloud security

New tools that protect enterprise applications running on Google Cloud Platform may help take the...