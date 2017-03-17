Ecobee understands your local weather, schedule and desired comfort settings, to ensure your home is at the right temperature at the right time. Control it using your mobile device from anywhere, or using your voice via the Alexa service. Get free monthly reports on how much energy you’ve saved and tips on how you can save even more. Ecobee monitors your heating and cooling systems and alerts you if it senses that something isn’t working properly. Currently the smart WiFi thermostat is discounted 17% off its typical list price, saving you $29. Get the Ecobee3 thermostat on Amazon now for $139.92.

This story, "17% off Ecobee3 Lite Wi-Fi Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.