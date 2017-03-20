Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

14% off TP-Link Multicolor Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi 60W LED Bulb - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

smart bulb
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Control TP-Link's smart bulbs from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone, or with your voice via the Alexa service. Dim brightness, fine-tune light appearance from soft white to daylight, and choose from 16 million colors to set the mood. Set timers and countdowns, or create an on/off schedule. The bulb also features an "away" mode that randomly turns on/off to give the appearance you're home, when you're away. The 60W multicolor dimmable and tunable smart bulb from TP-Link averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,100 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $49.99 has been temporarily reduced 14%. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "14% off TP-Link Multicolor Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi 60W LED Bulb - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • TP-Link LB130 Smart Wi-Fi Bulb

    $42.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
green graphs and charts
Review: MongoDB learns cool new tricks

With useful graph search capabilities and important stability improvements, MongoDB 3.4 is a no-brainer...

Android developer mobile dev tools plaque public domain
Android switches to native Java 8 support

Hit the road, Jack -- Google is displacing the toolchain, but existing tools and plugins dependent on...

scissors cut trim chop
Scaled-down Scala variant cuts ties to the JVM

Taking advantage of the LLVM compiler platform, Scala Native expands language’s opportunities on...

cloud security
Google tries to beat AWS at cloud security

New tools that protect enterprise applications running on Google Cloud Platform may help take the...