32% off Nintendo Wii Remote Plus, Toad - Deal Alert

Simple, intuitive and easy to use. The Wii Remote Plus is a unique controller for the Wii and Wii U video game systems, now with the increased sensitivity of Wii MotionPlus built-in. The button presses of typical controllers are replaced by the natural, fluid motion of your hand. The Wii Remote Plus senses your every action and makes you feel less like a player and more like you're part of the game. This Wii remote is highly rated, and currently discounted 32% on Amazon to just $27.15, saving you almost $13. See this deal now on Amazon.

At a Glance

  • Nintendo Wii Remote Plus, Toad

    $27.15 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
