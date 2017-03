With this cable, Anker boasts reinforced stress points with a 10000+ bend lifespan, double-braided nylon exterior and toughened aramid fiber core, laser-welded connectors and a worry-free 18-month warranty. The micro-USB cord is a generous 6 feet in length. Its list price on Amazon is currently discounted to just $10.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "62% off Anker PowerLine+ Micro USB 6ft Premium Cable - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.