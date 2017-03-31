Today 41% off Logitech Harmony Ultimate All in One Remote, Touch Screen, Closed Cabinet RF Control, works with Alexa - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
The most powerful Harmony remote. It redefines ultimate control over your entertainment system—including game consoles and devices behind closed cabinet doors. One simple tap of the touch screen adjusts your entire home entertainment system so you can switch between movies, game consoles, favorite TV stations and music without fumbling with multiple remotes or button presses. Customize it the way you enjoy your entertainment. It has the power and intelligence to do what you demand.  This lighting deal from Amazon saves you $117.98 (41%) for today only.  Check out the deal.

  • Logitech Harmony Ultimate All in One Remote with Customizable Touch Screen and Closed Cabinet RF Control, works with Alexa - Black

    $169.99 MSRP $277.99
    View
    on Amazon
