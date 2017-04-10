News

New functional language champions type-driven development

For now, Idris is primarily a research tool as the compiler and runtime await improvement

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

New functional language champions type-driven development
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Functional programming has added a new language in its ranks with the recent 1.0 release of Idris.

The language is positioned as general purpose, with dependent types. "Dependent types allow types to be predicated on values, meaning that some aspects of a program's behavior can be specified precisely in the type," documentation on the language said. Idris also leverages eager evaluation for compilation, in which an expression is evaluated right when it is bound to a variable.

Idris also features totality checking, coinductive types, an extensible syntax, a simple foreign function interface to C, and a Hugs-style interactive environment. Hugs 98 was a programming language based on Haskell 98; Idris is closely related to the Agda and Epigram functional languages. 

Development of Idris has been led by Edwin Brady, a lecturer in computer science at the University of St. Andrews in the United Kingdom, who has even authored a book on the language, "Type Driven Development with Idris." Despite its 1.0 designation, Idris at this stage remains primarily a research tool, arising out of research on dependent types. The compiler and runtime need to be improved, and bugs need to be fixed. Some important libraries may not be available, either.

Functional programming has been picking up steam in recent years. It has been praised for offering better-structured code and panned for making software less-efficient. Idris joins a growing list of functional or "functional first" languages, including Microsoft's F#, Scala, and Clojure. Lambdascript was recently introduced to bridge functional programming to Python.

This story, "New functional language champions type-driven development" was originally published by InfoWorld.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
hot coffee java beans cup steam
Oracle’s Java-on-Java experiment picks up steam

In a recent presentation, Oracle detailed both progress and future plans for implementing Java on Java

code raining down on keyboard with hand typing
5 reasons Node.js rules for complex integrations

With JavaScript, JSON, REST, NPM, and an ever-increasing supply of modules, Node.js should be your...

H-1B visa Statue of Liberty America
H-1B clampdown won’t fix developers’ real problem

The way things are going, well-intentioned visa reforms will exacerbate offshoring while making most...

Bad dev managers -- and how to keep them from derailing your career
6 terrible tech managers—and how to succeed despite them

From the Know It All to the Overwhelmer, succeeding beneath a bad manager takes strategy and finesse