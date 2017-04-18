Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Amazon Prime Gets You 20% off Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus - Deal Alert

hue lightstrips
Credit: Amazon
Place Philips Hue Lightstrips under furniture or kitchen cabinets, into coves or highlight architectural features with indirect white light. Control color, dimming and shading through the app, or with your voice via an Alexa compatible device. Shape, bend or extent these 6-foot strips as needed. Sync lighting effects to music, movies, or games to take your experience to the next level. A hub is required and sold separately. The typical list price of $89.99 is currently being discounted 20% in a promotion for Amazon Prime members only (or those with a free trial: get one here). See this deal now on Amazon.

