News

New AI language hides TensorFlow complexity

The Inkling programming language makes it easier to build artificial intelligence applications

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

New AI language hides TensorFlow complexity
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Bonsai's Inkling programming language, which makes it easier to build artificial intelligence applications, is moving closer to a 1.0 release.

Part of the Bonsai Platform for AI, Inkling is a proprietary higher level language that compiles down to Google's open source TensorFlow library for machine intelligence. Inkling is designed to represent AI in terms of what a developer wants to teach the system instead of focusing on low-level mechanics. It abstracts away from dynamic AI algorithms that would otherwise require expertise in machine learning. Declarative and strongly typed, the language resembles a cross between Python and SQL from a syntactic perspective, said Bonsai CEO Mark Hammond.

"Our core focus right now is on enabling enterprises and industrial companies to build control and optimization systems," which could take forms such as advanced robotics, supply chain optimization systems, or oil exploration, Hammond said. A 1.0 release of the language and the Bonsai Platform is targeted for late June. Plans call for eventually promoting development of additional implementations of Inkling. The company itself is focused on making machine learning technologies accessible to developers and engineers without a background in this area but who do have expertise in domain areas where they want to apply the technology.

Bonsai Platform currently is in an early access stage of release. Other components of the it include the Bonsai Artificial Intelligence Engine; command line and web interfaces; and simulators, generators, and data as training sources.

This story, "New AI language hides TensorFlow complexity" was originally published by InfoWorld.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
words nodes map usage
Java 101: Regular expressions in Java, Part 1

Pattern matching is an important technique used in text processing, and Regex is here to help. Find out...

the machine node board
Is it time to dump Moore's Law?

A senior fellow at Hewlett Packard Labs is the latest to join a growing cadre of scientists who predict...

App dev trends going hot -- and cold
Hot programming trends—and trends going cold

Hot or not? From the web to the motherboard to the training ground, get the scoop on what's in and...

14 tools
New functional language champions type-driven development

For now, Idris is primarily a research tool as the compiler and runtime await improvement