Bonsai's Inkling programming language, which makes it easier to build artificial intelligence applications, is moving closer to a 1.0 release.

Part of the Bonsai Platform for AI, Inkling is a proprietary higher level language that compiles down to Google's open source TensorFlow library for machine intelligence. Inkling is designed to represent AI in terms of what a developer wants to teach the system instead of focusing on low-level mechanics. It abstracts away from dynamic AI algorithms that would otherwise require expertise in machine learning. Declarative and strongly typed, the language resembles a cross between Python and SQL from a syntactic perspective, said Bonsai CEO Mark Hammond.

"Our core focus right now is on enabling enterprises and industrial companies to build control and optimization systems," which could take forms such as advanced robotics, supply chain optimization systems, or oil exploration, Hammond said. A 1.0 release of the language and the Bonsai Platform is targeted for late June. Plans call for eventually promoting development of additional implementations of Inkling. The company itself is focused on making machine learning technologies accessible to developers and engineers without a background in this area but who do have expertise in domain areas where they want to apply the technology.

Bonsai Platform currently is in an early access stage of release. Other components of the it include the Bonsai Artificial Intelligence Engine; command line and web interfaces; and simulators, generators, and data as training sources.

This story, "New AI language hides TensorFlow complexity" was originally published by InfoWorld.