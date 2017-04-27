Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
60% off SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive, Speeds Up To 260MB/s - Deal Alert

Credit: Amazon

The SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.0 Flash Drive features a sizable 128GB of storage, and read speeds of up to 260MB/s lets you easily transfer a full-length movie in seconds. The sophisticated design and durable aluminum metal casing help to protect against every day wear and tear on the outside, while the included SanDisk SecureAccess software provides 128-bit AES file encryption and password protection on the inside for your private files. The SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.0 Flash Drive is backed with a lifetime limited warranty. It currently averages 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 530 people (80% rate the full 5 stars: see reviews here), and its typical list price has been reduced generously to just $52.10. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "60% off SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive, Speeds Up To 260MB/s - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • SanDisk Extreme PRO CZ88 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive Speeds Up To 260MB/s- SDCZ88-128G-G46

    $65.25 MSRP $129.99
    View
    on Amazon
