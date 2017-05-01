Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save $45 on Amazon Echo Right Now When You Buy Certified Refurbished - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

amazon echo
Credit: Amazon

You can pick up Amazon Echo for far below list price, if you're comfortable buying refurbished. Which you can be -- certified refurbished products are tested and certified to look and work like new, and come with warranties. Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. All you have to do is ask. Echo has seven microphones and beam forming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with 360° immersive sound. When you want to use Echo, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo responds instantly. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you're closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception). Echo's typical list price is $179.99, and certified refurbished models list for $164.99. But right now with this deal Amazon has further discounted them to $134.99. See the certified refurbished Amazon Echo on Amazon.

This story, "Save $45 on Amazon Echo Right Now When You Buy Certified Refurbished - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo

    $134.99 MSRP $164.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
roses flowers bouquets market
Aggregating with Apache Spark

Get an overview of threadless, multithreaded, and distributed aggregation using the Streams API, Java...

java code programming language developer development
Kotlin improves code compilation, now requires JDK 8

Jetbrains' statically typed JVM language also offers several bug fixes and other small changes

speed limit faster
Oracle floats Java hardware acceleration proposal

Project Trinity would enhance Streams with data processing hardware features for greater efficiency

future what is next
11 technologies developers should explore now

From machine learning to digital twins, opportunities abound in emerging (and converging) tech trends