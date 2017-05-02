Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

46% off Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4 - Deal Alert

GameStar |

razer kraken pro
Credit: Amazon

On top of being optimized for extended wear, the Razer Kraken Pro is outfitted with a fully retractable microphone, in-line volume controls and mute toggle, giving you easy access to all its features. Powered by large, high-quality drivers, this full-sized headset provides you with immersive gaming audio for hours on end.  The 3.5mm combined audio jack and splitter cable ensure that you have mic support on your mobile devices as well as full connectivity to any gaming setup.

This gaming headset currently averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,400 people (read reviews) on Amazon, where its typical list price of $79.99 has been recently dropped 46% to just $42.99.  See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "46% off Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

At a Glance

  • Razer Kraken Pro Analog Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4, Black

    $42.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
java ring public domain
Red Hat and IBM raise objections to Java 9 modularization

IBM's Tim Ellison has pledged to vote no on JSR 376, saying that modularity could lead to two worlds of...

strategy chess
Strategy first: How to do mobile dev right

Build platforms, back-end services, native vs. web—to launch the right mobile development strategy, you...

roses flowers bouquets market
Aggregating with Apache Spark

Get an overview of threadless, multithreaded, and distributed aggregation using the Streams API, Java...

Modular Java's true impact
The true impact of modular Java

Java 9's much anticipated modularity may have less effect on your coding practices than you think ...