25% off YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid - Deal Alert

Mom or Dad's day gift alert, here. The Rambler 20 oz. bottle is next-level, and the perfect addition to rough commutes, day hikes, or kayak sessions. Features a no-sweat design and tough 18/8 stainless steel construction -- kitchen-grade, durable, and rust-proof to last a lifetime. Yeti has over-engineered these double-wall insulated tumblers to ensure your drink still keeps its temperature no matter how much of a beating this cup takes. Its clear, dishwasher-safe and shatterproof cap protects your truck cab or day pack from spills. The Rambler 20 oz. bottle stands 6 7/8 inches high, and has a lip diameter of 3.5 inches, sized to fit in standard sized cup holders. The popular Yeti bottle's list price has been reduced 25% to $22.49. See the deal now on Amazon.

  • YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid (Stainless Steel)

    $22.49 MSRP $22.49
    View
    on Amazon
