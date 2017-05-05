Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

40% off Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

71gav7k jsl. sl1500
Credit: Amazon

The Dell Ultrasharp monitor has virtual borderless viewing ideal for a multi-monitor set-up; with more vertical resolution available on the U2415 16:10 monitor . Fully adjustable features like tilt, swivel, height adjust including pivoting both 90 Degree clockwise or counter-clockwise, allowing the thinnest possible edges to be placed side by side . Connect seamlessly to other peripherals simultaneously without compromising on picture quality via digital connectivity. A high current USB 3.0 charging port supplies twice the power for charging and powering BC1.2 compatible devices, and DP1.2 supports multi-stream transport.  This monitor averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,00 people on Amazon (read reviews). The typical list price has been reduced 40% to just $239.85. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "40% off Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor

    $239.85 MSRP $399.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
strategy chess
Strategy first: How to do mobile dev right

Build platforms, back-end services, native vs. web—to launch the right mobile development strategy, you...

expect delays
New module system may stall Java 9

Objections raised by IBM and Red Hat could delay the upgrade's release, planned for late July

JavaScript code
Review: The 6 best JavaScript IDEs

WebStorm, Visual Studio 2017, Visual Studio Code, NetBeans, Komodo, and Eclipse pull out the stops for...

roses flowers bouquets market
Aggregating with Apache Spark

Get an overview of threadless, multithreaded, and distributed aggregation using the Streams API, Java...