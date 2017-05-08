Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
40% off Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill - Deal Alert

gas grill
The Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill is currently discounted a significant 40% to just $155, making it a worthy consideration for the upcoming Father's day. If I'm reading it correctly, $155 puts this 4-burner 450 model at $35 cheaper than the lesser 2-burner 300 model. Double-check my math, but I'm feeling good about this one. It would appear that you're getting a lot for your money at this price. The grill features an electronic ignition, infrared technology for faster and more even heating, a 10,000 BTU side-burner, durable porcelain-coated grates, and a generous 450 square-inch cooking surface. If you want or need a new grill at a very respectable price, see this deal now on Amazon

