Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Get $100 Back If You Order Two Newly Announced Amazon Echo Show Devices Right Now - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

amazon echo show
Credit: Amazon

The newly-announced Echo Show is available for pre-order in black or white and will start shipping on Wednesday, June 28. Right now if you buy two of them and enter the code SHOW2PACK at checkout, you'll activate a special $100 discount. So you'll get two new Echo Shows for the price of two standard Echos. Go in on this deal with a friend, or buy a few for yourself (they work very well in multiple rooms). Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings and YouTube, talk with family and friends (if they have Echos as well), see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, and more. All hands-free—just ask. Select two-day shipping when you check out, and Amazon says you'll have it the very day it's released. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Get $100 Back If You Order Two Newly Announced Amazon Echo Show Devices Right Now - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Introducing Echo Show - Black

    $229.99 MSRP $229.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
strategy chess
Strategy first: How to do mobile dev right

Build platforms, back-end services, native vs. web—to launch the right mobile development strategy, you...

expect delays
New module system may stall Java 9

Objections raised by IBM and Red Hat could delay the upgrade's release, planned for late July

JavaScript code
Review: The 6 best JavaScript IDEs

WebStorm, Visual Studio 2017, Visual Studio Code, NetBeans, Komodo, and Eclipse pull out the stops for...

roses flowers bouquets market
Aggregating with Apache Spark

Get an overview of threadless, multithreaded, and distributed aggregation using the Streams API, Java...