Averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 17,000 people on Amazon, this popular smartphone car mount locks and releases the device with just a push of a finger and features a telescopic adjustable arm. iOttie's mount opens to 3.2 inches in width, which makes it compatible with even "Plus" sized phones. The list price of $19.95 has been discounted right now 36% to just $12.75. See this deal on AmazonSee this deal on Amazon.

This story, "36% off iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount Holder - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.